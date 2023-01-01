Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro Plus vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Realme 10 Pro Plus vs Honor 70

Оппо Реалми 10 Про Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Realme 10 Pro Plus
Honor 70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (39:18 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 842 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro Plus
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro Plus +6%
801 nits
Honor 70
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro Plus
90.5%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 Pro Plus and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro Plus
842
Honor 70 +10%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro Plus
2370
Honor 70 +18%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro Plus
521912
Honor 70 +4%
543279
CPU 143476 162664
GPU 139294 166021
Memory 102808 87124
UX 139148 129564
Total score 521912 543279
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro Plus
2287
Honor 70 +15%
2636
Max surface temperature - 46.1 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 2287 2636
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro Plus +26%
14299
Honor 70
11384
Web score 11561 8679
Video editing 7275 6788
Photo editing 38475 24323
Data manipulation 9437 9235
Writing score 19797 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:56 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 17:15 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 06:25 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 127 hr 100 hr
General battery life
10 Pro Plus +21%
39:18 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 122°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro Plus
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2022
Release date November 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
