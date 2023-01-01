Realme 10 Pro Plus vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Realme 10 Pro Plus Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 412K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 412K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 707 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro Plus 812 nits Moto G73 n/a

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro Plus +6% 90.5% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:56 hr - Watching video 17:15 hr - Gaming 06:25 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life 10 Pro Plus 39:18 hr Moto G73 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 112° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G73.