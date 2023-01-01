Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro Plus vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 412K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 707 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro Plus
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro Plus
812 nits
Moto G73
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro Plus +6%
90.5%
Moto G73
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 Pro Plus and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro Plus +20%
845
Moto G73
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro Plus +20%
2393
Moto G73
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro Plus +28%
528580
Moto G73
412410
CPU 143476 121039
GPU 139294 103844
Memory 102808 89521
UX 139148 95904
Total score 528580 412410
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro Plus
14299
Moto G73
n/a
Web score 11561 -
Video editing 7275 -
Photo editing 38475 -
Data manipulation 9437 -
Writing score 19797 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:56 hr -
Watching video 17:15 hr -
Gaming 06:25 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro Plus
39:18 hr
Moto G73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 January 2023
Release date November 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G73.

