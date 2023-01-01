Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 11R VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 29 grams less Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 526K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 526K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 843 points

58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 843 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 394 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro Plus 815 nits OnePlus 11R n/a

Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro Plus +1% 90.5% OnePlus 11R 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:41 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 15:09 hr - Watching video 17:15 hr - Gaming 07:43 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro Plus 40:55 hr OnePlus 11R n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date November 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.