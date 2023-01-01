Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 11R
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 526K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 843 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11R +58%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2390
OnePlus 11R +78%
4261
|CPU
|143476
|-
|GPU
|139294
|-
|Memory
|102808
|-
|UX
|139148
|-
|Total score
|526192
|1043626
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2287
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|14299
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|15:09 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:15 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:43 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|November 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.
