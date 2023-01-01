Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 11R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 526K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 843 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro Plus
vs
OnePlus 11R

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 394 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro Plus
526192
OnePlus 11R +98%
1043626
CPU 143476 -
GPU 139294 -
Memory 102808 -
UX 139148 -
Total score 526192 1043626
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14299 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:41 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:09 hr -
Watching video 17:15 hr -
Gaming 07:43 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 February 2023
Release date November 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.

