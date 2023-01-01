Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro Plus vs Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – which one to choose?

Realme 10 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Оппо Реалми 10 Про Плюс
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 Lite 5G
Realme 10 Pro Plus
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (807 against 559 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 413K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro Plus
vs
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1553:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro Plus +44%
807 nits
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
559 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro Plus +8%
90.5%
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro Plus +26%
521449
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
413497
CPU 143476 124748
GPU 139294 102001
Memory 102808 72840
UX 139148 115653
Total score 521449 413497
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.2 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2287 1208
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro Plus +74%
14299
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
8200
Web score 11561 6251
Video editing 7275 3777
Photo editing 38475 17654
Data manipulation 9437 7363
Writing score 19797 11978
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:56 hr -
Watching video 17:15 hr -
Gaming 06:25 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 April 2022
Release date November 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
