Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro Plus vs A1 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus vs A1 Pro

Оппо Реалми 10 Про Плюс
VS
Оппо А1 Про
Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
Oppo A1 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo A1 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 398K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A1 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro Plus
vs
A1 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%
A1 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus and Oppo A1 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro Plus
2021
A1 Pro +2%
2053
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro Plus +31%
520519
A1 Pro
398407
CPU 143476 -
GPU 139294 -
Memory 102808 -
UX 139148 -
Total score 520519 398407
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No -
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date November 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Realme 10 Pro Plus
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T or Realme 10 Pro Plus
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
6. Oppo Realme 10 or Realme 10 Pro Plus
7. Oppo Realme 10 Pro or Realme 10 Pro Plus
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or Oppo A1 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 10 Pro or A1 Pro
10. Oppo Reno 9 Pro or A1 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish