Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus vs A1 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo A1 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 398K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A1 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|-
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2021
A1 Pro +2%
2053
|CPU
|143476
|-
|GPU
|139294
|-
|Memory
|102808
|-
|UX
|139148
|-
|Total score
|520519
|398407
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|ColorOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|-
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
