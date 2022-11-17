Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro Plus vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 398K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro Plus
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro Plus +7%
90.5%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro Plus +15%
2032
Realme 10
1769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro Plus +26%
501237
Realme 10
398213
CPU - 107702
GPU - 92725
Memory - 91328
UX - 104674
Total score 501237 398213
Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date November 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. It has a better display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

