Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 205K)

93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 205K) Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (615 against 454 nits)

Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (615 against 454 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% Response time - 28.4 ms Contrast - 1163:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro +35% 615 nits Honor 50 Lite 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro 89.8% Honor 50 Lite 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Honor 50 Lite n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 Pro n/a Honor 50 Lite 89.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 October 2021 Release date November 2022 November 2021 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.