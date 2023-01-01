Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 SE VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 396K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 396K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 10 Pro Price Huawei Honor 50 SE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 615 nits Honor 50 SE n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro 89.8% Honor 50 SE 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:36 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Honor 50 SE n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 June 2021 Release date November 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.