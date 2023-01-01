Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 396K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 Pro
615 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro
2017
Honor 50 SE +3%
2070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro
396814
Honor 50 SE +19%
472514
CPU 120294 -
GPU 96769 -
Memory 72749 -
UX 110567 -
Total score 396814 472514
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2009
PCMark 3.0 score - 8642
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:23 hr -
Watching video 15:04 hr -
Gaming 06:00 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10 Pro
38:40 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 June 2021
Release date November 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.

