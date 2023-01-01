Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 70 VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

The phone is 6-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 396K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 615 nits Honor 70 +22% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro 89.8% Honor 70 +1% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 04:54 hr Standby 121 hr 100 hr General battery life Realme 10 Pro +19% 38:40 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 10 Pro n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Realme 10 Pro n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Realme 10 Pro n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 Pro n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 May 2022 Release date November 2022 June 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro.