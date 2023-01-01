Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 123K)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 51% higher pixel density (392 vs 260 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (392 vs 260 PPI) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 183 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a
Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 624 nits Honor X7a n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro +5% 89.8% Honor X7a 85.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 840 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 Pro +284% 702 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 Pro +113% 2026 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 Pro +224% 401576 Honor X7a 123892 CPU 120294 - GPU 96769 - Memory 72749 - UX 110567 - Total score 401576 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Honor X7a n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.