Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor X8 (2022) VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 268K)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 268K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (615 against 468 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (615 against 468 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 97.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 22 ms Contrast - 622:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro +31% 615 nits Honor X8 (2022) 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro +1% 89.8% Honor X8 (2022) 89.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Honor X8 (2022) n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 Pro n/a Honor X8 (2022) 91 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 March 2022 Release date November 2022 March 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.