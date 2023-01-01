Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor X9a VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Huawei Honor X9a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Weighs 15 grams less

Weighs 15 grams less Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 615 nits Honor X9a n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro 89.8% Honor X9a 89.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Huawei Honor X9a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 Pro +5% 698 Honor X9a 663 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 Pro +5% 2017 Honor X9a 1921 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 Pro 396814 Honor X9a 398086 CPU 120294 118305 GPU 96769 98784 Memory 72749 69914 UX 110567 113011 Total score 396814 398086 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 33 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 53 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Honor X9a n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the sound is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X9a.