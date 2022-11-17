Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.