Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.