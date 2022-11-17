Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro vs Zero 5G 2023 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 401K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 696 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro
vs
Zero 5G 2023

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 3460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 392 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.83 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro +6%
89.8%
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro
2034
Zero 5G 2023 +11%
2250
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro
401416
Zero 5G 2023 +34%
536766
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 December 2022
Release date November 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro.

