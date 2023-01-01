Realme 10 Pro vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Realme 10 Pro Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 319K)

Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 704 and 561 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Reverse charging feature

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 90.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 41 ms Contrast - 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro +3% 620 nits Moto G53 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +7% 89.8% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 - OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 05:32 hr Standby 121 hr 130 hr General battery life 10 Pro +4% 38:40 hr Moto G53 37:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (39th and 61st place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness 10 Pro n/a Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 December 2022 Release date November 2022 December 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.