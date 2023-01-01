Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

VS
Realme 10 Pro
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro
  • 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 319K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 704 and 561 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro +3%
620 nits
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +7%
89.8%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +25%
704
Moto G53
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +27%
2030
Moto G53
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +26%
402296
Moto G53
319206
CPU 120294 109866
GPU 96769 65748
Memory 72749 66109
UX 110567 75050
Total score 402296 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
n/a
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro
n/a
Moto G53
9742
Web score - 9068
Video editing - 4594
Photo editing - 21352
Data manipulation - 7730
Writing score - 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:23 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 15:04 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 121 hr 130 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +4%
38:40 hr
Moto G53
37:09 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (39th and 61st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro
n/a
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 December 2022
Release date November 2022 December 2022
SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

