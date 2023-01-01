Realme 10 Pro vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Realme 10 Pro Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro 620 nits Moto G73 n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +5% 89.8% Moto G73 85.6%

Performance Tests of Realme 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 930 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256 GPU clock 840 MHz - FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro 704 Moto G73 706 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro +2% 2030 Moto G73 1988 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro 402296 Moto G73 +2% 411577 CPU 120294 121039 GPU 96769 103844 Memory 72749 89521 UX 110567 95904 Total score 402296 411577 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life 10 Pro 38:40 hr Moto G73 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G73. It has a better display, design, and sound.