Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Shows 13% longer battery life (38:40 vs 34:17 hours)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.72 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 615 nits Phone (1) +7% 659 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro +5% 89.8% Phone (1) 85.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L GPU clock 840 MHz 608 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 Pro 698 Phone (1) +17% 817 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 Pro 2017 Phone (1) +48% 2976 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 Pro 396814 Phone (1) +45% 576310 CPU 120294 160405 GPU 96769 175059 Memory 72749 113702 UX 110567 130019 Total score 396814 576310 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Nothing OS OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 04:48 hr Standby 121 hr 108 hr General battery life Realme 10 Pro +13% 38:40 hr Phone (1) 34:17 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (36th and 123rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 10 Pro n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Realme 10 Pro n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Realme 10 Pro n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 Pro n/a Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2022 July 2022 Release date November 2022 July 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.