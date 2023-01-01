Realme 10 Pro vs OnePlus 11R VS Realme 10 Pro OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.72 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 392 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro 615 nits OnePlus 11R n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro 89.8% OnePlus 11R 90%

Performance Tests of Realme 10 Pro and OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 2200 MHz 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 6 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro 694 OnePlus 11R +89% 1310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro 2020 OnePlus 11R +109% 4221 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro 398410 OnePlus 11R +171% 1080009 CPU 120294 265511 GPU 96769 459183 Memory 72749 178060 UX 110567 178581 Total score 398410 1080009 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:12 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life 10 Pro 38:40 hr OnePlus 11R n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date November 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.