Realme 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Realme 10 Pro OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Shows 23% longer battery life (38:40 vs 31:29 hours)

Shows 23% longer battery life (38:40 vs 31:29 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 398K)

70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 398K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.72 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro 615 nits Nord 2T +3% 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +5% 89.8% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 05:15 hr Standby 121 hr 93 hr General battery life 10 Pro +23% 38:40 hr Nord 2T 31:29 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness 10 Pro n/a Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 May 2022 Release date November 2022 May 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro.