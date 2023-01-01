Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Realme 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Realme 10 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (38:40 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 398K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
10 Pro
78
Nord 2T
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10 Pro
41
Nord 2T
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10 Pro
82
Nord 2T
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
10 Pro
58
Nord 2T
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
10 Pro
75
Nord 2T
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
10 Pro
65
Nord 2T
69

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
615 nits
Nord 2T +3%
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +5%
89.8%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
694
Nord 2T +17%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
2020
Nord 2T +39%
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
398410
Nord 2T +70%
679000
CPU 120294 177715
GPU 96769 247492
Memory 72749 121942
UX 110567 135961
Total score 398410 679000
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
4616
Max surface temperature - 47.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4616
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
9841
Web score - 7292
Video editing - 5386
Photo editing - 19456
Data manipulation - 8930
Writing score - 13905
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:23 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 15:04 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 121 hr 93 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +23%
38:40 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2022
Release date November 2022 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

