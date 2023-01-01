Realme 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G VS Realme 10 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (615 against 559 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (615 against 559 nits) Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1553:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro +10% 615 nits Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 559 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +7% 89.8% Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life 10 Pro 38:40 hr Nord CE 2 Lite 5G n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness 10 Pro n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 80.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 April 2022 Release date November 2022 April 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.