Realme 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite VS Realme 10 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 87.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro 615 nits Nord CE 3 Lite n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +3% 89.8% Nord CE 3 Lite 87.1%

Performance Tests of Realme 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro +1% 694 Nord CE 3 Lite 688 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro 2020 Nord CE 3 Lite +1% 2037 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro 398410 Nord CE 3 Lite +2% 407178 CPU 120294 122351 GPU 96769 101047 Memory 72749 71860 UX 110567 111973 Total score 398410 407178 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life 10 Pro 38:40 hr Nord CE 3 Lite n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 April 2023 Release date November 2022 April 2023 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10 Pro. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.