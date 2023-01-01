Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 317K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (621 against 576 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 Pro +8%
621 nits
A74 5G
576 nits
Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro +7%
89.8%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 Pro +47%
702
A74 5G
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro +24%
2036
A74 5G
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro +26%
401307
A74 5G
317636
CPU 120294 98673
GPU 96769 83510
Memory 72749 55810
UX 110567 78121
Total score 401307 317636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 976
PCMark 3.0 score - 7165
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:23 hr -
Watching video 15:04 hr -
Gaming 06:00 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10 Pro
38:40 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 10 Pro
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 April 2021
Release date November 2022 April 2021
SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

