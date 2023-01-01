Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo A78 VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Oppo A78 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 621 nits Oppo A78 n/a

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro +7% 89.8% Oppo A78 84%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 Pro +21% 702 Oppo A78 582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 Pro +13% 2036 Oppo A78 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 Pro +16% 401307 Oppo A78 347205 CPU 120294 96464 GPU 96769 84308 Memory 72749 78579 UX 110567 84806 Total score 401307 347205 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr - Watching video 15:04 hr - Gaming 06:00 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Oppo A78 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.