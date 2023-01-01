Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo A78 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 347K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 582 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A78
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10 Pro
vs
Oppo A78

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 Pro
621 nits
Oppo A78
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 Pro +7%
89.8%
Oppo A78
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 Pro +21%
702
Oppo A78
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 Pro +13%
2036
Oppo A78
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 Pro +16%
401307
Oppo A78
347205
CPU 120294 96464
GPU 96769 84308
Memory 72749 78579
UX 110567 84806
Total score 401307 347205
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:23 hr -
Watching video 15:04 hr -
Gaming 06:00 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10 Pro
38:40 hr
Oppo A78
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 January 2023
Release date November 2022 January 2023
SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.

