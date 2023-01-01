Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs F21 Pro VS Oppo Realme 10 Pro Oppo F21 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on November 17, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 284K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

The phone is 7-months newer 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 383 points Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.72 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 Pro 621 nits F21 Pro +1% 628 nits

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 Pro +5% 89.8% F21 Pro 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 Pro +83% 702 F21 Pro 383 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 Pro +29% 2036 F21 Pro 1581 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 Pro +41% 401307 F21 Pro 284620 CPU 120294 85683 GPU 96769 49550 Memory 72749 72483 UX 110567 75617 Total score 401307 284620 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (54% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:12 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:23 hr 13:04 hr Watching video 15:04 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 05:46 hr Standby 121 hr 111 hr General battery life Realme 10 Pro +5% 38:40 hr F21 Pro 36:47 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (36th and 69th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 April 2022 Release date November 2022 April 2022 SAR (head) 1.16 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.46 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.