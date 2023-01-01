Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Realme 10 vs Honor 70

Оппо Реалми 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Realme 10
Honor 70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (37:11 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 386K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (762 against 613 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.6%
PWM 409 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
613 nits
Honor 70 +24%
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Honor 70 +8%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1100 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10
572
Honor 70 +63%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1768
Honor 70 +59%
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10
386096
Honor 70 +42%
546903
CPU 107130 162664
GPU 92004 166021
Memory 80773 87124
UX 105349 129564
Total score 386096 546903
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10
1362
Honor 70 +94%
2636
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C 46.1 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 1362 2636
PCMark 3.0
Realme 10
10294
Honor 70 +11%
11384
Web score 7777 8679
Video editing 6419 6788
Photo editing 25156 24323
Data manipulation 6816 9235
Writing score 13645 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 20 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:17 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 06:30 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 121 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Realme 10 +14%
37:11 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 10 +3%
83.4 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2022
Release date November 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Realme 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Realme 10 or Realme 8
3. Realme 10 or Realme 9
4. Realme 10 or Xiaomi Poco M5
5. Realme 10 or Realme 10 Pro
6. Honor 70 or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. Honor 70 or Honor 50
8. Honor 70 or Xiaomi 12T
9. Honor 70 or Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish