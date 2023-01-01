Realme 10 vs Honor 70 VS Realme 10 Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Shows 14% longer battery life (37:11 vs 32:36 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (37:11 vs 32:36 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor 70 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 386K)

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 386K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (762 against 613 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (762 against 613 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% 99.6% PWM 409 Hz 61 Hz Response time 1 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 613 nits Honor 70 +24% 762 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 84.4% Honor 70 +8% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 20 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:17 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 15:55 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 06:30 hr 04:54 hr Standby 121 hr 100 hr General battery life Realme 10 +14% 37:11 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 10 n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Realme 10 n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Realme 10 n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Realme 10 +3% 83.4 dB Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 May 2022 Release date November 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.