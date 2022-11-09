Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (38:25 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 396K)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (965 against 611 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 411 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
611 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro +58%
965 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Honor Magic 4 Pro +10%
93%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1763
Honor Magic 4 Pro +101%
3538
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10
396600
Honor Magic 4 Pro +137%
939096
CPU 107702 187881
GPU 92725 434884
Memory 91328 148460
UX 104674 166743
Total score 396600 939096
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9862
PCMark 3.0 score - 13753
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 6
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:38 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 121 hr 68 hr
General battery life
Realme 10 +50%
38:25 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2022 February 2022
Release date November 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

