Oppo Realme 10 vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Shows 50% longer battery life (38:25 vs 25:34 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 396K)
- Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (965 against 611 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 100W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|93%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|94.7%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
573
Honor Magic 4 Pro +97%
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1763
Honor Magic 4 Pro +101%
3538
|CPU
|107702
|187881
|GPU
|92725
|434884
|Memory
|91328
|148460
|UX
|104674
|166743
|Total score
|396600
|939096
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9862
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13753
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Magic UI 6
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (100 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|0:30 hr
|Web browsing
|14:38 hr
|09:33 hr
|Watching video
|15:55 hr
|11:47 hr
|Gaming
|06:03 hr
|06:16 hr
|Standby
|121 hr
|68 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|122°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.
