Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Honor X7 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 10 vs Huawei Honor X7

Оппо Реалми 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор X7
Oppo Realme 10
Huawei Honor X7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • 58% higher pixel density (411 vs 260 PPI)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 247K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Honor X7

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
613 nits
Honor X7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 167.59 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 77.19 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Honor X7
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Huawei Honor X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 +50%
572
Honor X7
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 +9%
1777
Honor X7
1634
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 +56%
387101
Honor X7
247432
CPU 107130 83118
GPU 92004 37867
Memory 80773 69086
UX 105349 57097
Total score 387101 247432
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10 +207%
1362
Honor X7
444
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1362 444
PCMark 3.0 score 10294 7866
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:35 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 07:08 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10
37:41 hr
Honor X7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Honor X7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 March 2022
Release date November 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 10
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 10
3. Oppo Realme 9 5G and Oppo Realme 10
4. Xiaomi Poco M5s and Oppo Realme 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor X7
6. Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Huawei Honor X7
7. Huawei Nova Y70 and Huawei Honor X7
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish