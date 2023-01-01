Oppo Realme 10 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Oppo Realme 10 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 123K)

3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 183 points Weighs 18 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - PWM 409 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 613 nits Honor X7a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 84.4% Honor X7a +1% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 +213% 572 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 +87% 1777 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 +212% 387101 Honor X7a 123892 CPU 107130 - GPU 92004 - Memory 80773 - UX 105349 - Total score 387101 123892 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 10 1362 Honor X7a n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1362 - PCMark 3.0 score 10294 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:35 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 07:08 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 37:41 hr Honor X7a n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 83.4 dB Honor X7a n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.