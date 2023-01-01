Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Honor X8a – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 10 vs Huawei Honor X8a

Оппо Реалми 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор Х8а
Oppo Realme 10
Huawei Honor X8a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 196K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 372 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Honor X8a

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 411 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
613 nits
Honor X8a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Honor X8a +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 +54%
572
Honor X8a
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 +36%
1777
Honor X8a
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 +97%
387101
Honor X8a
196189
CPU 107130 46297
GPU 92004 51592
Memory 80773 36222
UX 105349 60914
Total score 387101 196189
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10
1362
Honor X8a
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1362 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10294 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:35 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 07:08 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10
37:41 hr
Honor X8a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Honor X8a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 February 2023
Release date November 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 10
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Realme 10
3. Oppo Realme 9 5G and Realme 10
4. Xiaomi Poco M5s and Oppo Realme 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor X8a
6. Huawei Honor X7 and Honor X8a
7. Huawei Honor X9a and Honor X8a
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish