Oppo Realme 10 vs Huawei Honor X9 VS Oppo Realme 10 Huawei Honor X9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 271K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 411 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - PWM 409 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 613 nits Honor X9 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 84.4% Honor X9 +6% 89.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Huawei Honor X9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 +51% 572 Honor X9 380 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 +18% 1777 Honor X9 1504 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 +43% 387101 Honor X9 271044 CPU 107130 - GPU 92004 - Memory 80773 - UX 105349 - Total score 387101 271044 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 10 +209% 1362 Honor X9 441 Stability 99% - Graphics test 8 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1362 441 PCMark 3.0 score 10294 7432 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:35 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 07:08 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 37:41 hr Honor X9 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 83.4 dB Honor X9 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 March 2022 Release date November 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X9.