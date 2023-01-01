Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Honor X9a – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 10 vs Huawei Honor X9a

Оппо Реалми 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9а
Oppo Realme 10
Huawei Honor X9a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (872 against 613 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 572 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
613 nits
Honor X9a +42%
872 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Honor X9a +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Huawei Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10
572
Honor X9a +20%
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1777
Honor X9a +13%
2000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10
387101
Honor X9a +4%
403715
CPU 107130 118305
GPU 92004 98784
Memory 80773 69914
UX 105349 113011
Total score 387101 403715
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10 +13%
1362
Honor X9a
1204
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1362 1204
PCMark 3.0 score 10294 10222
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:35 hr 12:51 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 18:34 hr
Gaming 07:08 hr 06:11 hr
Standby 121 hr 137 hr
General battery life
Realme 10
37:41 hr
Honor X9a +6%
39:53 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 26th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Honor X9a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 January 2023
Release date November 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9a. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Realme 10
2. Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 10
3. Realme 9 5G vs Realme 10
4. Poco M5s vs Realme 10
5. Galaxy A53 5G vs Honor X9a
6. Honor 50 SE vs Honor X9a
7. Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor X9a
8. Honor 70 vs Honor X9a
9. Phone (1) vs Honor X9a
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish