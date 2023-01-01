Oppo Realme 10 vs Infinix Hot 12 Pro VS Oppo Realme 10 Infinix Hot 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 54% higher pixel density (411 vs 267 PPI)

54% higher pixel density (411 vs 267 PPI) 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 258K)

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 258K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 393 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 10 Price Infinix Hot 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - PWM 409 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 607 nits Hot 12 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.22 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 84.4% Hot 12 Pro 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 10.6 OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:35 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 07:08 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 37:41 hr Hot 12 Pro n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 10 83.4 dB Hot 12 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2022 August 2022 Release date November 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.