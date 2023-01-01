Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Hot 20S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 339K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Hot 20S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 411 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
607 nits
Hot 20S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Hot 20S
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 +5%
566
Hot 20S
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1747
Hot 20S +7%
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 +16%
394407
Hot 20S
339553
CPU 107702 88551
GPU 92725 82077
Memory 91328 71861
UX 104674 98923
Total score 394407 339553
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10 +18%
1362
Hot 20S
1155
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1362 1155
PCMark 3.0 score 10330 9282
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 12
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:35 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 07:08 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10
37:41 hr
Hot 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Hot 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2022 October 2022
Release date November 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20S.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
