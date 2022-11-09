Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 10 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Оппо Реалми 10
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Oppo Realme 10
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
610 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Note 12 Pro 5G +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1754
Note 12 Pro 5G +3%
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 +3%
393534
Note 12 Pro 5G
382011
CPU 107702 105936
GPU 92725 93375
Memory 91328 79366
UX 104674 105698
Total score 393534 382011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:38 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 06:03 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10
38:25 hr
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 July 2022
Release date November 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

