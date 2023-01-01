Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Note 30i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 139K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 172 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Realme 10 and Infinix Note 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Note 30i

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
611 nits
Note 30i
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Note 30i
n/a

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 and Infinix Note 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 +231%
569
Note 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 +92%
1766
Note 30i
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 +179%
388426
Note 30i
139366
CPU 107130 36065
GPU 92004 27331
Memory 80773 34496
UX 105349 40674
Total score 388426 139366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10
1363
Note 30i
n/a
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1363 -
Web score 7932 -
Video editing 6397 -
Photo editing 25208 -
Data manipulation 6743 -
Writing score 13482 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 13
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:26 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 06:49 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10
37:26 hr
Note 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Note 30i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2022 May 2023
Release date November 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
