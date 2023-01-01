Oppo Realme 10 vs Motorola Moto G13 VS Oppo Realme 10 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 243K)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 243K) 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 355 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - PWM 409 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 613 nits Moto G13 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 +1% 84.4% Moto G13 83.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 10 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Mediatek Helio G85 Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 10 +61% 572 Moto G13 355 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 10 +40% 1777 Moto G13 1271 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 10 +59% 387101 Moto G13 243405 CPU 107130 - GPU 92004 - Memory 80773 - UX 105349 - Total score 387101 243405 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 10 1362 Moto G13 n/a Max surface temperature 44.4 °C - Stability 99% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1362 - PCMark 3.0 score 10294 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 3.0 - OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:16 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:35 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 07:08 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 37:41 hr Moto G13 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Realme 10 83.4 dB Moto G13 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G13.