Realme 10 vs Motorola Moto G53

VS
Realme 10
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 319K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 90.1%
PWM 409 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 +1%
610 nits
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10 +1%
84.4%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 +1%
567
Moto G53
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10 +11%
1778
Moto G53
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10 +21%
387736
Moto G53
319206
CPU 107130 109866
GPU 92004 65748
Memory 80773 66109
UX 105349 75050
Total score 387736 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10 +39%
1362
Moto G53
982
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1362 982
PCMark 3.0
Realme 10 +6%
10294
Moto G53
9742
Web score 7777 9068
Video editing 6419 4594
Photo editing 25156 21352
Data manipulation 6816 7730
Writing score 13645 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:17 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:30 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 121 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Realme 10
37:11 hr
Moto G53
37:09 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (59th and 61st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 10 +1%
83.4 dB
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 December 2022
Release date November 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
