Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 567 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10
610 nits
Moto G73
n/a
Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Moto G73 +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 1000 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10
567
Moto G73 +25%
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1778
Moto G73 +12%
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10
387736
Moto G73 +6%
411577
CPU 107130 121039
GPU 92004 103844
Memory 80773 89521
UX 105349 95904
Total score 387736 411577
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10
1362
Moto G73
n/a
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1362 -
PCMark 3.0
Realme 10
10294
Moto G73
n/a
Web score 7777 -
Video editing 6419 -
Photo editing 25156 -
Data manipulation 6816 -
Writing score 13645 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:17 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 06:30 hr -
Standby 121 hr -
General battery life
Realme 10
37:11 hr
Moto G73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Moto G73
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 January 2023
Release date November 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G73. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.

