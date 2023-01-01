Realme 10 vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Realme 10 Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - PWM 409 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 10 610 nits Moto G73 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 10 84.4% Moto G73 +1% 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 - OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:17 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 06:30 hr - Standby 121 hr - General battery life Realme 10 37:11 hr Moto G73 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Realme 10 83.4 dB Moto G73 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date November 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G73. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.