Oppo Realme 10s vs Realme 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 10s (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on December 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10s
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 618 and 572 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10s +8%
618
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10s +9%
1933
1766
|CPU
|110898
|107702
|GPU
|92928
|92725
|Memory
|84357
|91328
|UX
|110085
|104674
|Total score
|400787
|397452
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1362
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10330
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10s. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.
