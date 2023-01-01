Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10s vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 10s (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on December 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10s
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 618 and 572 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10s
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10s
n/a
Realme 10
611 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10s +1%
85%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 10s and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10s +8%
618
Realme 10
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10s +9%
1933
Realme 10
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10s +1%
400787
Realme 10
397452
CPU 110898 107702
GPU 92928 92725
Memory 84357 91328
UX 110085 104674
Total score 400787 397452
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1362
PCMark 3.0 score - 10330
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Realme 10s
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10s. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.

