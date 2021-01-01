Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 2 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 2 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Оппо Реалми 2
Oppo Realme 2
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (121 vs 102 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (812 against 408 nits)
  • 69% higher pixel density (458 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 2
408 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +99%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Realme 2
81.2%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Color OS 5.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2 +7%
16:04 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2
14:08 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +37%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 2 +126%
47:50 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (17th and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2 +2%
87 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date September 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 8
3. Realme 2 vs Mi Note 10 Pro
4. Realme 2 vs Realme X2
5. Realme 2 vs Realme 6 Pro
6. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone 11
7. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS
8. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Mi Note 10 Pro
9. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Galaxy S20
10. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish