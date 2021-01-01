Oppo Realme 2 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
- Shows 19% longer battery life (121 vs 102 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 58 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (812 against 408 nits)
- 69% higher pixel density (458 vs 271 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.2%
|83.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
549189
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Color OS 5.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:45 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2 +7%
16:04 hr
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:08 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +37%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 2 +126%
47:50 hr
21:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (17th and 60th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.305 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.72 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
