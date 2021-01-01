Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 2 vs Honor 7C – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 2 vs Huawei Honor 7C

Оппо Реалми 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 7С
Oppo Realme 2
Huawei Honor 7C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
Honor 7C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 76.51%
Display tests
PWM - 3086 Hz
Response time - 40.6 ms
Contrast - 643:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 2 +2%
407 nits
Honor 7C
400 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 2 +6%
81.2%
Honor 7C
76.51%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Realme 2 +17%
789
Honor 7C
675
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Realme 2 +40%
3806
Honor 7C
2719
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 2 +22%
75399
Honor 7C
61725
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0
ROM Color OS 5.1 EMUI 8
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:45 hr 2:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2
16:04 hr
Honor 7C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Honor 7C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 2
47:50 hr
Honor 7C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2
87 dB
Honor 7C
87.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2018 March 2018
Release date September 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 2. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 7C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 2 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Realme 2 or Redmi Note 8
3. Realme 2 or Mi Note 10 Pro
4. Realme 2 or Realme X2
5. Realme 2 or Realme 6 Pro
6. Honor 7C or Galaxy A10
7. Honor 7C or Redmi Note 8
8. Honor 7C or Redmi 8
9. Honor 7C or Honor 10 Lite
10. Honor 7C or Redmi 7A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish