Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 2 vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 2 vs Huawei Honor 8C

Оппо Реалми 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Oppo Realme 2
Huawei Honor 8C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 271 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 81.41%
Max. Brightness
Realme 2
407 nits
Honor 8C
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 2
81.2%
Honor 8C
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Realme 2
789
Honor 8C +54%
1216
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Realme 2
3806
Honor 8C +20%
4569
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 2
75399
Honor 8C +37%
103600
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM Color OS 5.1 EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:45 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2
16:04 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 2
47:50 hr
Honor 8C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2
87 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2018 October 2018
Release date September 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 8C. It has a better performance, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo Realme 2
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Oppo Realme 2
3. Oppo Realme 5 vs Realme 2
4. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Oppo Realme 2
5. Oppo Realme 3 vs Realme 2
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei Honor 8C
7. Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 8C
8. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8C
9. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8C
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Honor 8C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish