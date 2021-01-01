Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.