Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (121 vs 92 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (764 against 408 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (381 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 271 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 88%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 14880 Hz
Response time - 16.6 ms
Contrast - 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 2
408 nits
Mate 20 +87%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 2
81.2%
Mate 20 +8%
88%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 2
n/a
Mate 20
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 2
n/a
Mate 20
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 2
n/a
Mate 20
360289

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Color OS 5.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2
16:04 hr
Mate 20 +21%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Mate 20 +2%
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 2 +111%
47:50 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (17th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2 +12%
87 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2018 October 2018
Release date September 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

