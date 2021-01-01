Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 2 vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (121 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3650 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 56% higher pixel density (422 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (626 against 408 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 2
408 nits
Huawei P30 +53%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 2
81.2%
Huawei P30 +6%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 2
n/a
Huawei P30
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 2
n/a
Huawei P30
380233

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Color OS 5.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2 +19%
16:04 hr
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Huawei P30 +15%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 2 +112%
47:50 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (17th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2 +6%
87 dB
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2018 March 2019
Release date September 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

