Oppo Realme 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
- Shows 42% longer battery life (121 vs 85 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 38 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 90% higher pixel density (516 vs 271 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (608 against 408 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|516 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|81.2%
|88.1%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|122 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Color OS 5.1
|OxygenOS 10
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|4085 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:45 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 550 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.305 W/kg
|1.199 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.72 W/kg
|1.394 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
