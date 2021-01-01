Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.