Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 2 vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 2 vs Find X2 Pro

Оппо Реалми 2
Oppo Realme 2
VS
Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (121 vs 96 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% higher pixel density (513 vs 271 PPI)
  • Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (855 against 408 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.8:9
PPI 271 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 81.2% 90.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 480 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 2
408 nits
Find X2 Pro +110%
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 2
81.2%
Find X2 Pro +12%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 650
GPU clock 650 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5
Memory clock 933 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 2
n/a
Find X2 Pro
582584

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM Color OS 5.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power - 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:45 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2 +39%
16:04 hr
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Find X2 Pro +22%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 2 +89%
47:50 hr
Find X2 Pro
25:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (17th and 124th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2 +1%
87 dB
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2018 March 2020
Release date September 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
3. Oppo Realme 2 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
4. Oppo Realme 2 and Oppo Realme X2
5. Oppo Realme 2 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro
6. Oppo Find X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Oppo Find X2 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Oppo Find X2 Pro and Huawei P40
9. Oppo Find X2 Pro and Huawei P20
10. Oppo Find X2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish