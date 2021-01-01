Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 1, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.