Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 1, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (121 vs 84 hours)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3410 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 1
  • 48% higher pixel density (402 vs 271 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P60
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 2
vs
Realme 1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 271 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% 79.2%
Max. Brightness
Realme 2
407 nits
Realme 1 +4%
422 nits

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 2 +3%
81.2%
Realme 1
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 2 and Oppo Realme 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 2
n/a
Realme 1
287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 2
n/a
Realme 1
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 2
75399
Realme 1 +28%
96774
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Color OS 5.1 ColorOS 5.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3410 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 2 +13%
16:04 hr
Realme 1
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 2 +39%
14:08 hr
Realme 1
10:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 2 +82%
47:50 hr
Realme 1
26:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 2
87 dB
Realme 1 +2%
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2018 May 2018
Release date September 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg 0.561 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg 0.422 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 1. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 2.

