Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 79K)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1025 mAh larger battery capacity: 4045 vs 3020 mAh
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3 Pro
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Realme 3 Pro
499 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 3 Pro +7%
83.7%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +145%
392
Honor 8S
160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +184%
1517
Honor 8S
534
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 3 Pro +178%
155381
Honor 8S
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 Pro +107%
164341
Honor 8S
79366
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 20 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr
Honor 8S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

